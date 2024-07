Studnicka signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Monday.

Studnicka had seven goals and 21 points in 36 AHL regular-season contests between Abbotsford and San Jose. The 25-year-old also recorded a goal in 22 regular-season outings between the Canucks and the Sharks. Studnicka is likely to start 2024-25 in the minors, but he should get some stints in the NHL during the campaign.