The Kings assigned Ingham to their taxi squad Saturday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Kings activated Cal Petrsen (COVID-19) on Saturday, so Ingham will shuffle to the taxi squad to serve as the team's emergency netminder. The 20-year-old backstop has made two appearances in the ECHL this season and posted an ugly 4.54 GAA and .845 save percentage in those starts.