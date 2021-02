Ingham was assigned to AHL Ontario on Monday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Troy Grosenick cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and was assigned to the taxi squad, so Ingham will head back to minors. The 20-year-old has yet to make his AHL debut. He has played three games in the ECHL this year, recording an .845 save percentage and a 4.54 GAA.