Kings' Jacob Ingham: Lands pro contract
Ingham signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Saturday.
Ingham spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, posting a 33-8-5 record while registering a 2.96 GAA and .917 save percentage in 46 appearances. The 2018 sixth-round pick will likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 season in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radar at this point.
