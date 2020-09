The Kings have loaned Ingham to Eisbaren Berlin of the DEL, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Ingham spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, posting a 2.96 GAA and .917 save percentage in 46 appearances. The 2018 sixth-round pick is expected to join AHL Ontario in 2020-21 following the signing of his entry-level deal in April, but he's still nowhere near ready for NHL action.