Ingham will join ECHL Greenville for the 2020-21 season after completing his loan with Eisbarern Berlin (DEL), Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Ingham will be making his first foray into professional hockey, having spent the past four years developing in the OHL. Selected by the Kings in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Ingham faces an uphill battle to ever break into the NHL and would be a long-shot pickup in dynasty formats.