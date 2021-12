Ingham was recalled from ECHL Greenville to the Kings on Saturday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Ingham will skip the AHL entirely during this call-up due to the Kings requiring a netminder with Cal Petersen entering the league's COVID-19 protocols. The team is scheduled to play road games Saturday (Carolina) and Sunday (Washington), so there's a chance the 21-year-old could make his NHL debut.