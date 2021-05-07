site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Jacob Ingham: Up to taxi squad
Ingham was promoted to LA's taxi squad Friday.
Ingham will swap spots with Matt Villalta, who was sent to AHL Ontario in a corresponding move Friday. Ingham has yet to make his NHL debut.
