Moverare practiced with the Sharks on Tuesday, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Moverare's stint in the minors appears to have simply been a paper transaction with the blueliner already back up with San Jose. The 25-year-old Swede has yet to play in a game for the Kings this season but could be pressed into service versus the Jets on Wednesday if Vladislav Gavrikov (lower body) can't play.