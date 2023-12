Moverare was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Moverare has played in the Kings' last four games, but has been sent down and then recalled after each game. He was a healthy scratch in his first nine games with the Kings and has yet to pick up a point in the NHL this season. Moverare had five assists in 16 AHL games before his recall.