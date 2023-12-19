site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-jacob-moverare-back-with-big-club | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Jacob Moverare: Back with big club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moverare was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Moverare has been in the Kings' lineup for the last two games. He'll likely suit up again Tuesday against Seattle.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read