Kings' Jacob Moverare: Dropped to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moverare was demoted to AHL Ontario on Sunday.
Moverare has been a healthy scratch since he was promoted to the NHL on Oct. 18. The 24-year-old could shuffle between the AHL and NHL levels often throughout the season.
