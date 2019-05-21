Moverare will spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan with Frolunda HC (Sweden), Johan Rylander of the Goteborgs-Posten reports.

Last season, Moverare notched four goals, three helpers and 10 PIM in 42 regular-season contests with Frolunda before adding another six points in 16 playoff appearances. The blueliner has two more seasons remaining on his entry-level deal with the Kings, so look for him to get a shot at making the roster in 2020-21, or at least playing with AHL Ontario in order to allow the club to get a closer look at him.