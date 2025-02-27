Moverare notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Moverare ended a 15-game slump when he helped out on a Warren Foegele tally in the third period. Despite the lack of offense, Moverare has been able to hold onto a third-pairing role. Drew Doughty (lower body) missed Wednesday's game, but Moverare's place in the lineup has yet to be threatened even when the Kings are fully healthy. For the season, the 26-year-old is up to six points, 25 shots on net, 23 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 38 appearances.