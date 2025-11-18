Moverare posted two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 10:19 of ice time in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

This was Moverare's second appearance of the season. The Kings have been mostly set on defense so far, leaving the 27-year-old with little opportunity to check in. That will change during Drew Doughty's (lower body) absence, which has the veteran defenseman week-to-week. Still, Moverare will be heavily sheltered in a third-pairing role, so don't expect much offense from him.