site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-jacob-moverare-joins-big-club | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Jacob Moverare: Joins big club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moverare was recalled from AHL Ontario on Sunday.
Moverare hasn't seen any NHL action since Dec. 23. He's been held scoreless through five NHL contests this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read