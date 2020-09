The Kings loaned Moverare to SaiPa of Finland's Liiga on Tuesday.

Moverare spent the 2019-20 season with Frolunda HC of Sweden's SHL, picking up 19 points while posting a plus-17 rating in 51 contests. The 2016 fourth-round pick will likely be recalled by the Kings for next campaign's training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him head back overseas once the regular season gets underway.