Moverare was scratched for the 12th game in a row in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Moverare has no path to playing time currently, as long as the Kings' defense stays healthy. He may be above Kyle Burroughs in the pecking order should an injury arise, especially on the left side of the defense. However, Mikey Anderson, Vladislav Gavrikov and Joel Edmundson are locked in as the Kings' preferred left-shot blueliners. That leaves Moverare stuck at six points, 25 shots on net, 25 hits and 50 blocked shots through 42 appearances this season.