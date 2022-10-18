site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Jacob Moverare: Recalled by Kings
Los Angeles called up Moverare on Tuesday.
Moverare has no points in two AHL games this season. He's a big defenseman who isn't expected to do much offensively at the NHL level this season.
