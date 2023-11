Moverare was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Moverare was sent down to get into Sunday's minor-league game against AHL Calgary, registering three shots and a plus-1 rating. The 25-year-old defenseman is now back up with the Kings ahead of Monday's matchup. Even with the promotion, Moverare is far from a lock to play and likely will be watching from the press box.