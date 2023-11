Moverare was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Moverare has played in 21 NHL games with the Kings over the last three seasons. He was sent to the minors before the start of the season and had three assists in 12 AHL games before his recall. Moverare will replace Tomas Bjornfot as a depth defenseman with the Kings as Bjornfot was sent down to AHL Ontario on a conditioning stint.