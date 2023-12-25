site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: kings-jacob-moverare-sent-back-down-516417 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Kings' Jacob Moverare: Sent back down
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moverare was demoted to AHL Ontario on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Moverare has yet to score a point through five NHL games this season. He could be back in the Kings' lineup Wednesday against the Sharks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read