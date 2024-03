Moverare, who cleared waivers Thursday, is still with the team and will suit up against the Senators, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Moverare's demotion to the minors will have to wait at least one more day after Jaret Anderson-Dolan was claimed off waivers by the Predators. For his part, Moverare's minutes are likely to be minimal with the Kings rolling with seven defensemen Thursday.