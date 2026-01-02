Moverare was scratched for the 13th straight game in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Moverare failed to log a point in seven games between Nov. 17 and Dec. 2 during Drew Doughty's absence with a lower-body injury. Since Doughty returned, Moverare has been stuck in the press box, and it'll likely take another injury on the blue line for the 27-year-old to draw back in. He has no points, four shots on net, five blocked shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating over eight outings this season.