Kings' Jake Muzzin: Aiming for return when postseason opens

Kings GM Rob Blake indicated Friday that the hope is for Muzzin (upper body) to return for the team's first playoff game, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Given his questionable status for the postseason opener, it's safe to close the regular season for the veteran defenseman. Muzzin closes out 2017-18 with a career-high 42 points -- eight goals and 34 points -- despite missing eight games. More information on his timeline for the playoffs should surface as the opener draws closer.