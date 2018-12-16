Kings' Jake Muzzin: Another multi-point effort
Muzzin scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The assist came with the man advantage -- his first power-play point of the season -- and he also added four shots, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Muzzin has posted three multi-point performances in the last five games, and after a miserable start to the campaign he's now up to three goals and 13 points.
