Kings' Jake Muzzin: Collects two helpers in Friday win
Muzzin recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating through 23:07 of ice time (3:19 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.
After recording two goals and six assists over the first seven games of the campaign, Muzzin had just six helpers through the next 19 outings entering Friday, so this was a welcomed multi-point showing for fantasy owners. Muzzin's go-to role and cross-category profile make him a solid asset in the majority of settings. However, he still owns the upside to be a more consistent scorer and go-to contributor.
