Kings' Jake Muzzin: Coming to life
Muzzin grabbed two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The 29-year-old now has four points (all assists) in his last four games, a huge improvement on the one goal and five points he managed in his first 26 contests of the season. Muzzin isn't seeing his usual ice time with the mad advantage, which has certainly cut into his production, but if he can heat up at even strength he could work his way back onto the top power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...