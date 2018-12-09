Kings' Jake Muzzin: Coming to life

Muzzin grabbed two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The 29-year-old now has four points (all assists) in his last four games, a huge improvement on the one goal and five points he managed in his first 26 contests of the season. Muzzin isn't seeing his usual ice time with the mad advantage, which has certainly cut into his production, but if he can heat up at even strength he could work his way back onto the top power-play unit.