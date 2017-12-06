Kings' Jake Muzzin: Creates offense in victory
Muzzin scored his third goal of the season and added a helper in 25:12 of ice time Tuesday against Minnesota.
Muzzin's terrific campaign continues, as the workhorse now has 18 points in 29 games on the season. He isn't as valuable as his partner Drew Doughty, but Muzzin logs monstrous minutes and plays on the power play, making him a steady source of offensive production. The heavy hit totals and plus-8 rating are a nice bonus, so make sure you get the two-way stud in your lineup.
