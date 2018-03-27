Kings' Jake Muzzin: Dealing with upper-body injury
Muzzin is considered week-to-week after sustaining an upper-body injury, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Muzzin can be expected to miss at least the next three games, although his absence could stretch into the playoffs. The blueliner set a career high for points this season (42) -- 14 of which came with the man advantage. Without the Ontario native in the lineup, Derek Forbort will likely see an uptick in ice time while Paul LaDue figures to come down from the press box.
