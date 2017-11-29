Kings' Jake Muzzin: Earns helpers against Detroit
Muzzin garnered an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Red Wings.
Unfortunately for Muzzin, he was still unable to find the back of the net, extending his goalless streak to 18 games. With a half dozen helpers over that stretch, the blueliner is finding ways to contribute offensively while averaging over 22 minutes of ice time. Considering the 28-year-old has reached the 10-goal threshold just once in his career, fantasy owners should probably temper any expectations they had of him becoming a consistent goal scorer.
