Kings' Jake Muzzin: Expected to return Thursday
Muzzin (undisclosed) is expected to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Penguins, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Muzzin's absence dates back to Jan. 4 against the Flames, after which he was later deemed "a little banged up" with an injury that has kept him out since. The blueliner appears to be on the cusp of a return after missing three games over a two-week span. Upon his return, he should retake his role on the man advantage and will attempt to continue his successful start tot he campaign, owning 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) and a plus-9 rating through 41 games played this season.
