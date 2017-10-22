Kings' Jake Muzzin: Extends point streak with productive outing
Muzzin scored his second goal of the season and added two assists in Saturday's win over Columbus.
Muzzin has been rolling this season, sporting a five-game point streak and playing a key role with the man advantage. After a down year offensively in 2016-17, Muzzin is setting himself up for a terrific bounce-back campaign this time around. Muzzin has hit the 40-point barrier twice in his career, so with the Kings remaining unbeaten in regulation this season, he's a very solid fantasy play right now.
