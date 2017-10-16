Kings' Jake Muzzin: Extends points streak

Muzzin swept the puck into the cage on the power play during Sunday's 3-2 home win over the Islanders.

While he didn't etch the scoresheet in the season opener, Muzzin has now recorded a point (one goal, three assists) in four straight contests. It was evident from his game-high five shots on goal that the power-play quarterback was hungry to keep his streak alive. When it comes to fantasy hockey, Muzzin clearly belongs in starting lineups.