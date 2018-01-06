Kings' Jake Muzzin: Game-time call Saturday
Muzzin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Predators, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Muzzin is reportedly "a little banged up," so his availability for Saturday evening's match won't be determined until pregame warmups. If he's unable to go, Kevin Gravel will slot into the lineup against the Predators.
