Kings' Jake Muzzin: Game-time call Saturday

Muzzin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with the Predators, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muzzin is reportedly "a little banged up," so his availability for Saturday evening's match won't be determined until pregame warmups. If he's unable to go, Kevin Gravel will slot into the lineup against the Predators.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories