Kings' Jake Muzzin: Game-time call Sunday

Contrary to a previous report, Muzzin (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 3 matchup versus the Golden Knights, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It looked as if Muzzin was ready to go, since he took line rushes in practice with the top defensive pairing and sounded confident in post-practice interviews. However, he's not guaranteed to return yet, but the Kings will surely want Muzzin to re-join Drew Doughty on the blue line to help climb back from a 2-0 series deficit.