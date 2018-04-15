Kings' Jake Muzzin: Gearing up for Game 3

Muzzin (upper body) will play in Game 3 against the Golden Knights on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The 29-year-old's blue-line partner, Drew Doughty, will be returning from a one-game suspension as well. Muzzin hasn't played since Mar. 26, so this will be his first taste of playoff hockey this season. He notched a career-best 42 points in 74 regular-season games, and his knack for physicality -- 170 hits -- will serve the Kings well as they look to come back from a 2-0 series deficit.