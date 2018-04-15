Kings' Jake Muzzin: Gearing up for Game 3
Muzzin (upper body) will play in Game 3 against the Golden Knights on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The 29-year-old's blue-line partner, Drew Doughty, will be returning from a one-game suspension as well. Muzzin hasn't played since Mar. 26, so this will be his first taste of playoff hockey this season. He notched a career-best 42 points in 74 regular-season games, and his knack for physicality -- 170 hits -- will serve the Kings well as they look to come back from a 2-0 series deficit.
More News
-
Kings' Jake Muzzin: Wearing non-contact sweater•
-
Kings' Jake Muzzin: Remains in non-contact jersey•
-
Kings' Jake Muzzin: Unavailable for Game 1•
-
Kings' Jake Muzzin: Status murky for postseason opener•
-
Kings' Jake Muzzin: Aiming for return when postseason opens•
-
Kings' Jake Muzzin: Won't play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...