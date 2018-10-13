Kings' Jake Muzzin: Getting back on track
Muzzin had an assist on his team's only goal in a 5-1 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
The trip to eastern Canada seems to have been good for Muzzin, who's put an assist on the stat sheet in both Montreal and Ottawa. He's now up to three assists in five games and seems to be putting to rest concerns that he might not be back to his old self.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...