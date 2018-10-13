Kings' Jake Muzzin: Getting back on track

Muzzin had an assist on his team's only goal in a 5-1 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

The trip to eastern Canada seems to have been good for Muzzin, who's put an assist on the stat sheet in both Montreal and Ottawa. He's now up to three assists in five games and seems to be putting to rest concerns that he might not be back to his old self.

