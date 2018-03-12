Kings' Jake Muzzin: Logs assist
Muzzin posted an assist during a 7-2 defeat to St. Louis on Saturday.
After lighting up the scoresheet with a three point game Feb. 3, Muzzin's cooled off considerably, only pitching in four assists during his last 16 games. Since Los Angeles acquired Dion Phaneuf, Muzzin has also seen his ice time drop to 19:39 compared to his 21:59 season average, and although that's just a 12 game sample size, it's certainly a trend to keep an eye on. Still, Muzzin has maintained his role on the first power-play unit, and with 36 points (six goals, 30 assists) in 65 games, he sits just five tallies back of his career high of 41 he posted in 2014-15.
