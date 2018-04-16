Kings' Jake Muzzin: Logs significant minutes in return

Muzzin picked up a minor penalty and threw two shots on goal in over 22 minutes of time on ice during Sunday's Game 3 loss to Vegas.

Game 3 marked the first time in the lineup for Muzzin since he suffered an upper-body injury on March 26 which forced him to miss the next seven contests. Muzzin wasn't the only returnee on the Kings' blue line in Game 3, with fellow top-pairing defenseman Drew Doughty re-entering the lineup after serving a one-game suspension. With Los Angeles now facing a 3-0 series deficit, expect the pairing of Muzzin and Doughty to spend a lot of time on ice for however long this series lasts.