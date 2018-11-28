Kings' Jake Muzzin: Mired in lengthy slump

Muzzin has just two points -- a goal and an assist -- through 13 games since the beginning of November.

Muzzin's averaging 21:18 of ice time this season, but he has a tenuous grip on a power-play role, slipping from 2:15 of man-advantage ice time in 2017-18 to a 47-second clip this year. Naturally, this has had an adverse effect on his ability to produce. In fact, Muzzin's only generated one goal and four helpers through 24 games, with the early-season coaching change -- Willie Desjardins has replaced John Stevens -- likely causing a bit of confusion about how this team can move forward in a successful manner.