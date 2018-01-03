Kings' Jake Muzzin: Not about to be left out of rout

Muzzin generated a power-play assist and was whistled for a minor penalty in Tuesday night's 5-0 road win over the Oilers.

The Kings flat out embarrassed the Oilers at Rogers Place, and Muzzin wasn't about to be excluded from the fun. Amazingly, the mobile defenseman is just six points shy of matching his point total of 28 from last season, when he covered the entire schedule. It gets better: Muzzin's collected 99 hits and 80 blocked shots for those of you involved in fantasy leagues that count defensive values.