Kings' Jake Muzzin: Pitches in two points

Muzzin scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Avalanche.

The blueliner is now up to 41 points in 72 game this year, which ties his career high from 2014-15. Muzzin likely won't hit the 50-point plateau with seven games remaining, but he's one of several Kings enjoying a resurgence this year and has a shot at landing within the top 20 highest-scoring defensemen in the league. That type of production makes him an asset in just about every format.