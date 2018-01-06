Kings' Jake Muzzin: Placed on injured reserve
Muzzin was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Muzzin was considered a game-time call for Saturday's contest and he's believed to be dealing with a minor issue. The team thus placed him on IR with a bye week ahead for the club, allowing the blueliner to rejoin the action for Los Angeles' next contest Jan. 13 against the Ducks. Christian Folin (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and should replace him in the lineup.
