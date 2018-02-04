Kings' Jake Muzzin: Racks up three points Saturday

Muzzin scored a power-play goal and had two assists at even strength in Saturday's win over the Coyotes.

Muzzin has been a force on the first man-advantage unit of late, scoring three times in his last six games. The workhorse blueliner is having the best offensive season of his career and is up to six goals and 32 points in 49 games. He contributes in almost every fantasy category and makes for a terrific well-rounded fantasy blueliner across all formats.