Kings' Jake Muzzin: Ready to return Thursday
As expected, the Kings activated Muzzin (undisclosed) from injured reserve Thursday.
The 28-year-old blueliner has missed the Kings' last three games due to an undisclosed injury, but he's evidently now back to 100 percent, and will return to his role skating on LA's second line and second power-play unit against the Penguins on Thursday. Muzzin's owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups immediately, as he's been a steady source of offense from the blue line this campaign, notching three goals and 23 points in 41 contests.
