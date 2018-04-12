Kings' Jake Muzzin: Remains in non-contact jersey
Muzzin (upper body) still sported a non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice session, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Muzzin continues to work his way back from an upper-body issue that has cost him six straight games, including Game 1 of the postseason. The Kings could have some major issues on the back end for Game 2 if Muzzin remains out and Drew Doughty -- who has a hearing upcoming for his high hit on William Carrier in Game 1 -- receives a suspension. Muzzin's status doesn't appear promising, but another update on his status will likely surface on game day.
