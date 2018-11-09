Kings' Jake Muzzin: Scores first goal of season

Muzzin opened the scoring in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Minnesota.

Muzzin's goal 4:42 into the contest ended up being the only blemish on Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk's ledger. The veteran blueliner will hope to use this outing as a springboard to more consistent production, as he came in battling a nine-game point drought that left him with only three points and no goals through 14 games. Having reached the 40-point mark in three of the previous four seasons, Muzzin's capable of much more than he's shown so far in 2018-19.