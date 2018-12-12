Kings' Jake Muzzin: Scores two points in defeat
Muzzin opened the scoring and set up Matt Luff's goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.
Muzzin has really stepped up his game in December, scoring six points in 2018's final month after managing five points in the first two months combined. If you need assist help in deeper leagues, he's worth a look.
