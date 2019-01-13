Kings' Jake Muzzin: Secures two helpers

Muzzin garnered a pair of assists versus the Penguins on Saturday.

Muzzin may be stuck in an eight-game goal drought, but he has managed five assists over that stretch, along with 19 shots, 19 hits and 18 blocks. Despite averaging 1:37 of power-play ice time in his last 10 outings, the blueliner is pointless with the man advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories